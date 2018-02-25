Andrew Boselli leaving FSU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Andrew Boselli is leaving Florida State before his redshirt sophomore season.

Prior to Sunday, Boselli, the son of former Jaguars left tackle Tony Boselli, was the center for the FSU football team.

Boselli played in two games his freshman season in 2016 before missing last year with a knee injury.

Boselli has not given a reason for his departure or any indication where he will attend school next.

If he goes to another Division 1 school he would have to sit out the upcoming season.

