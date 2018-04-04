Bobby Bowden returns to FSU practice

Former Seminoles head coach Bobby Bowden returned to practice for the first time since he retired 8 years ago. (photo courtesy @fsufootball)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - For the first time since he retired eight years ago, legendary former head football coach Bobby Bowden returned to attend practice Wednesday morning.

Current head coach Willie Taggart sent out a special invitation to the winningest head coach in Florida State football history, one Bowden gladly accepted.

"Glad to see Taggart as the head coach, glad to see the players, it is great," said Bowden after the Seminoles spring practice.

Bowden won 377 games and two national championships at Florida State before leaving in 2009. Bowden kept his distance from the program while his former offensive coordinator Jimbo Fisher was the head coach until this past season when he left for Texas A&M.

