Boise State beats FSU 36-31

Boise State running back Robert Mahone (34) crosses the goal line scoring the winning touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game against Florida State on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Hank Bachmeier tossed a third-quarter TD pass and Robert Mahone had a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth and Boise State rallied from an 18-point deficit to knock off Florida State 36-31 on Saturday in a game moved from Jacksonville to Tallahassee with an earlier start time due to Hurricane Dorian.

Florida State lost its season opener for the third straight time.

Bachmeier, a true freshman, was pounded early by Florida State's defensive front but threw for 407 yards as Boise State defeated a Power 5 team for the sixth time since the 2014 season. It was the most passing yards by a Boise State first-time starting quarterback.



James Blackman had three touchdown passes in the first half as Florida State took a 24-6 lead with 10:53 left. Blackman finished completing 23 of 33 passes for 327 yards but the Seminoles were held scoreless after halftime.

His third touchdown pass, a 58-yard toss to Keyshawn Helton, put the Seminoles up 31-13 with 4:07 left in the second quarter.



Bachmeier connected with Khalil Shakir on an 11-yard touchdown, Eric Sachse had a pair of field goals and Mahone then put the Broncos ahead with his plunge with 12:44 to go.

