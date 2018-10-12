Bowden wants FSU fans to be patient with Willie Taggart

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At 88-years old Bobby Bowden still makes his rounds. On Thursday, the legendary Florida State head football coach was a guest speak at the Flagler College Crimson & Gold Banquet.

News4Jax's Cole Pepper caught up with him afterwards. One thing from their conversation is very clear. Learning how to win is something that takes time. Not many people remember Bowden went 5-6 in his first in Tallahassee. Patience. That's what Bowden wants fans to have with Willie Taggart.

"The first thing you need to do is lay a foundation," said Bowden. "Sometimes you try to come in and win to quickly and take shortcuts. That will catch you down the line. I think Willie [Taggart] has done a real good job of coming there and bringing people together. I think he's setting a good foundation. Now he just has to recruit great players."

