Florida State sacks offensive line coach Greg Frey

Florida State offensive line coach and run game coordinator Greg Frey was fired on Friday.

“This morning I informed Greg Frey that we are moving in a different direction with our offensive line coaching position,” said FSU head coach Willie Taggart in a statement.

“I appreciate the hard work and expertise Greg brought to our program and understand how important it was for him that FSU be successful. I wish Greg and his family the best as he continues his coaching career. We are working to fill this position quickly.”

FSU had several issues along their offensive line in 2018. A combination of injuries and scheme issues led to what was a disastrous season for that unit.

The Seminoles allowed 36 sacks (tied for 111th in the nation) and only averaged 2.8 yards per carry.

According to several reports Houston offensive line coach Randy Clements is expected to replace Frey.

Clement’s worked with new FSU offensive coordinator Kenal Briles at both Houston and Baylor.



