FSU announces two early-season kickoff times

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida State announced the start times for their home opener and ACC opener on Tuesday.

On Sept. 7 the Seminoles will host ULM in Doak Campbell Stadium. The start time is 5 p.m.

The next week, Sept. 14, FSU’s conference opener at Virginia will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Kickoff time for Florida State’s Aug. 31 season opener against Boise State in Jacksonville at TIAA Bank Field is still to be determined.

Florida State leads the series with ULM 2-0, winning 42-10 in 2017 and 34-0 in 2011. The Seminoles own a 15-3 all-time advantage over Virginia, including a 6-2 edge in Charlottesville. The teams are meeting for the first time since 2014, a 34-20 FSU win in Tallahassee, and playing at Virginia for the first time since 2010 when the Seminoles earned a 34-14 win.



