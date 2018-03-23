FSU back to having fun under Willie Taggart

News4Jax.com

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - This is so much more fun than last year. That was the overwhelming theme from players as Florida Stare continued spring practice on Friday. Finishing the 2017 season with a 7-6 record isn’t something that anybody in Tallahassee is used to dealing with.

Now that Willie Taggart is in charge there’s a different vibe with this team and so far the players are buying in.

“Everybody has a fresh clean slate,” said defensive end Janarius Robinson. “The only thing they’ve [coaching staff] done is watch the film from last year. It’s a new start to come out here and get the job done."

Live from FSU spring football practice with WJXT4 Brian Jackson. Posted by WJXT4 The Local Station / News4JAX on Friday, March 23, 2018

The dance battles during water breaks are just one example of how things have changed since Taggart got to campus in early December.

“I would say just having fun at practice has been the biggest difference,” said defensive back A.J. Westbrook when asked what’s the biggest change this spring. “It feels way better out there at practice this year.”

Although Taggart wants players to get back to enjoying the game of football there’s still a lot of work to do.

There is no official depth chart so no player has a feeling of entitlement. Friday was only day No. 2 of spring practice and Taggart is installing his system in pieces. To him the football part will take care of itself and for now the No. 1 priority of the entire coaching staff is to get to know the players as individuals.

“The system part of it is on the back end,” said Taggart. “I don’t think any of it would work if you don’t understand the guys and know people. Getting to know each other and showing them the way that we’re going to do things is what we want. The beauty of it is our guys have bought in. They made all of those things easy.”

Reaching out and connecting with fans is another goal of Taggart’s. Friday’s practice session was open to the public and coach said the goal was simple.

“We want to wet their appetite just enough so that they come back for the spring game.”



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.