FSU bowl streak on the line against Boston College

Head coach Willie Taggart looks on in the first quarter of the season-opening game against Virginia Tech Hokies at Doak Campbell Stadium.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida State’s 36-year bowl streak is in serious jeopardy. The Seminoles need to win their last two games to extend that record bowl streak to 37 seasons.

On Saturday FSU will host No. 20 Boston College. Since the start of the 2017 season the Seminoles are 0-7 against Top-25 teams.

#Noles unveil uniform combination for Boston College https://t.co/e2G8jbLc1r — WCTV Sports (@WCTVSports) November 13, 2018

The Seminoles will need more than good looking gear to beat the Eagles. Last year BC won easily 35-3. In the loss FSU only produced 213 total yards and had three turnovers.

“It’s important to us,” said head coach Willie Taggart of keeping the bowl streak alive. “It’s important to our players. It’s important to our fan base. It’s important to the teams that came before us that we keep it going. It’s something we’ve talked about as a team. Our guys understand what’s at stake. It’s important for our seniors to leave here and not be the senior class that didn’t go to a bowl game.”

