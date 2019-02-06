FSU fails to sign quarterback for 2nd straight year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For the second year in a row, Florida State has completed a recruiting class without signing a quarterback. This comes less than a week after dismissing Deondre Francois. The Seminoles have major questions and little depth at quarterback behind likely starter James Blackman.

Florida State lost its two main quarterback targets when Lance LeGendre selected Maryland on Wednesday. John Rhys Plumlee announced earlier in the week he was going to Mississippi.

That comes after top-100 prospect Sam Howell signed with North Carolina in December. Howell had been verbally committed to Florida State for several months before signing with the Tar Heels.

Over the weekend the Seminoles picked up a commitment from Sandalwood quarterback Jeff Simms. But he’s only a junior and wouldn’t be on campus until 2020 at the earliest.

FSU head coach Willie Taggart said the following after not signing a QB recruit for the second year in a row.

“We have a plan. I think a pretty good plan. I don’t necessarily want to discuss it right now, but i think we have a pretty good plan of where we want to go.” Says there’s always options in the transfer portal, but important to bring the right guy in.”

FSU’S 2019 SIGNING CLASS

Akeem Dent, CB, 5-11, 180, West Palm Beach; Dontae Lucas, OG, 6-3, 323, Bradenton; Jaleel McRae, LB, 6-2, 230, Bradenton; Kalen DeLoach, LB, 6-0, 206, Savannah; Raymond Woodie III, S, 6-1, 192, Tallahassee; Curtis Fann, DE, 6-2, 251, Twin City; Maurice Goolsby, WR, 6-5, 196, Dunnellon; Renardo Green, CB, 5-11, 164, Apopka; Derrick McLendon, DE, 6-3, 228, Tucker; Jarvis Brownlee, CB, 5-10, 169, Opa Locka; Tru Thompson, DT, 6-0, 338, Loganville; Kevon Glenn, LB, 6-1, 220, Hampton; Jay Williams, OT, 6-6, 290, El Cajon; Maurice Smith, OG, 6-2, 276, Miami; Malcolm Ray, DT, 6-2, 247, Opa Locka; Brendan Gant, S, 6-1, 193, Lakeland; Darius Washington, OT, 6-4, 285, Pensacola; Travis Jay, CB, 6-2, 176, Greenville; Ryan Fitzgerald, K, 6-0, 185, Coolidge; Quashon Fuller, DE, 6-2, 281, Cape Coral; Ira Henry, OT, 6-5, 320, St. Louis.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.