FSU QB Deondre Francois kicked off the team

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida State football coach Willie Taggart dismissed QB Deondre Francois from the team today.

Francois has been accused of hitting his girlfriend in the face on social media.

The school released the following statement from Taggart.

"Last night, I informed Deondre Francois that he is no longer a member of the Florida State football program. As we build a new culture and foundation for FSU Football, we have high expectations for all of our student-athletes and we will not shy away from those high standards of conduct. We are moving forward as a program."

FSU opens their season in Jacksonville against Boise State on August 31.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.