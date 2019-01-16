FSU releases 2019 football schedule

Head coach Willie Taggart looks on in the first quarter of the season-opening game against Virginia Tech Hokies at Doak Campbell Stadium.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida State football team’s 2019 schedule was released Wednesday in coordination with the ACC office. The schedule includes all Saturday games, marking the first time since 2003 without any non-Saturday kickoffs.

The Seminoles open their season Aug. 31 against Boise State in Jacksonville. Florida State will be playing its season opener at a neutral site for the fourth time in the last six years. FSU is 23-6-2 all-time in neutral site games during the regular season, including a mark of 16-1 since the start of the 1990 season. The Seminoles are returning to Jacksonville, where they have an all-time record of 14-2-1 with eight straight wins, for the first time since defeating West Virginia in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 1, 2010 in the final game of legendary head coach Bobby Bowden’s Hall of Fame career.

Florida State’s first game in Doak Campbell Stadium comes the next week against ULM on Sept. 7, which also will be FSU Hall of Fame Weekend, and the Seminoles open ACC play Sept. 14 at Virginia. FSU returns home for back-to-back Atlantic Division contests, hosting Louisville on Sept. 21 and North Carolina State on Sept. 28 as part of the university’s Family Weekend. After an open date, the Seminoles travel to Clemson on Oct. 12 and Wake Forest on Oct. 19.

FSU hosts Syracuse on Oct. 26 for Homecoming and Miami on Nov. 2. The Seminoles conclude conference play at Boston College on Nov. 9. The final home game is Nov. 16 against Alabama State and FSU is off Nov. 23 prior to the in-state rivalry game at Florida on Nov. 30. Florida State has an open date before playing Florida for the 23rd time in series history and first time since 2005. After scheduling an open date prior to the season-ending rivalry game every year from 1980-92, this will mark only the third time since 1992 without a game the week before playing the Gators.

FSU 2019 Schedule

Date Opponent Location

Aug. 31 vs. Boise State Jacksonville

Sept. 7 ULM (Hall of Fame Weekend) Tallahassee

Sept. 14 at Virginia Charlottesville, Va.

Sept. 21 Louisville Tallahassee

Sept. 28 North Carolina State (Family Weekend) Tallahassee

Oct. 12 at Clemson Clemson, S.C.

Oct. 19 at Wake Forest Winston-Salem, N.C.

Oct. 26 Syracuse (Homecoming) Tallahassee

Nov. 2 Miami Tallahassee

Nov. 9 at Boston College Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Nov. 16 Alabama State Tallahassee

Nov. 30 at Florida Gainesville



