FSU to honor Warrick, Haggins

Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Peter Warrick and Odell Haggins are two prominent members of the Florida State football program. On Friday both former players learned that they will be honored by the University.

Haggins, who served as the Seminoles interim head coach for the final two games of the 2017 season, will be voted in the FSU Athletics Hall of Fame on Sept. 7.

Warrick is one of the most dynamic play makers in the history of the Seminoles program. He will have his jersey retired at time that will be announced at a later date. The No. 9 will remain active which follows a practice that FSU adopted over 20 years ago.

In most cases the head coach of the sport in which the Hall of Fame selectee participated notifies the honoree by phone. However it was head coach Willie Taggart’s idea to honor both Warrick and Haggins with an in person presentation.

The other members of the 2018 Hall of Fame Class will be announced at a later date.



A heartfelt speech from @odellhaggins.



This is what he told the team after learning about his induction into the @Seminoles Hall of Fame.#SpringBall | #DoSomething pic.twitter.com/SmKx7zp78C — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 30, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.