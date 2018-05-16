FSU will face Boise State at TIAA Bank Field in 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The JAXSPORTS Council announced on Wednesday that the 2019 FSU vs Boise State game will be played in Jacksonville at TIAA Bank Field on Labor Day Weekend 2019.

It will be the first time FSU has faced Boise State and the Seminoles will play the second game of the two-game series in Boise, ID during the 2020 season.

“I would like to thank President Thrasher, Vice President and Director of Athletics Stan Wilcox and the entire team at FSU for hosting their 2019 season opener at TIAA Bank Field,” said TaxSlayerBowl CEO Rick Catlett. “Florida State fans have strongly supported games in Jacksonville, as a matter of fact, FSU still holds the all-time attendance record here for the 2007 River City Showdown against Alabama with record attendance of 85,412.”

The JAXSPORTS Council has been working on getting FSU to play in Jacksonville for years.

“I commend Stan Wilcox and the JAXSPORTS Council for creating this tremendous opportunity for Florida State University,” said FSU President John Thrasher. “We are excited to play in Jacksonville and give our alumni and fans the opportunity to enjoy a game in one of the premier athletic venues in the South.”

Tickets to the game will go on sale in 2019 and will be priced in similar scale to FSU home games.

Former Seminoles Jalen Ramsey, Telvin Smith and Rashad Greene all play their home games at TIAA Bank Stadium for the Jaguars.

“I know my players will be excited about playing in an NFL stadium,” said FSU coach Willie Taggart. “For some of them it will be a preview of what’s in store for their careers. We’ve got some former players that are playing in this stadium and they’re taking care of business in this stadium. I know a lot of our players can relate to them and are excited about what’s going on here.”



