QB Deondre Francois returning to FSU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Quarterback Deondre Francois will return to Florida State for his senior season in 2019.



Francois made the announcement on his Instagram account on Wednesday, stating that "I feel there are areas both within my game and within my life I need to improve upon to succeed at the next level." His decision was confirmed by a Florida State spokesperson.



The redshirt junior started 11 games for the Seminoles, who went 5-7 in 2018 but did not make a bowl game for the first time since 1982.



Francois completed 57.1 percent of his passes this season for 2,731 yards, 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. But in each of his last four starts, he completed fewer than 50 percent of his passes and had just two touchdowns along with six interceptions.

