QB James Blackman enters name into NCAA transfer portal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - One week after Florida State starting quarterback Deondre Francois announced that he was returning to Tallahassee for his senior season, back up quarterback James Blackman has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

The names in the portal are not avaliable for public viewing and because Blackman has entered his name does not mean he is transfering. It means that he is exploring his options elsewhere.

After starting 11 games in 2017, Blackman started just one this past season, a loss to N.C. State.

In 2017 as a true freshman Blackman passed for over 2,000 yards with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

If Blackman decides to leave the Seminoles, Deondre Francois would be the only quarterback under scholarship with FSU.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.