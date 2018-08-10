Seminoles legend and Heisman winner Charlie Ward in town

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - His autobiography is called "Athlete" and if you ask Florida State Seminole fans, there may not have been a better one than Charlie Ward.

Ward was signing copies of his new book for members of the Seminoles club of Jacksonville on Friday night. Ward, who has recently returned to Tallahassee to coach basketball at Florida High and do other things with the university, says that the book takes readers back to the beginning of his life.

"It is something that goes through my life from where it all started in Thomasville, Georgia with my parents and how they met to what I am doing now. It covers that and everything in between," says Ward.

With his return to Tallahassee, Ward has been able to keep a close eye on the next generation of Seminoles led by new head coach Willie Taggart. One of those next generation players will be his son, Caleb. He is currently a walk-on wide receiver for the Seminoles and Ward is happy to have his son in good hands.

"I am grateful that my son will get an opportunity to play for him," says Ward. "It is such a great blessing for our school to have him there because he wants to be there. He has always been a Seminole from a far in a sense and he is embracing the tradition and the culture of Florida State."

