Taggart says spring game is a competition

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Seminoles football coach Willie Taggart isn't looking at Saturday's spring game as an exhibition but more of a competition.

"It's going to be highly competitive," Taggart commented after practice Monday. "We want guys to go out and do something. It's a game. We always say the spotlight does strange things to some people. Some people show up and show out and some people hide."

Taggart also revealed that the teams for the Garnet and Gold were drafted after last Saturday's scrimmage with each team being allowed to entice two free agents under any means allowed under NCAA rules.

"They enjoyed the process," Taggart said. "Most of our guys would like to do it again some day in the NFL."

The four players picked as free agents were QB James Blackmon and defensive end Brian Burns for the Gold: defensive tackle DeMarcus Christmas and wide receiver D.J. Matthews for the Garnet.

The Garnet and Gold game kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $10 and includes a post game concert with Salt-N-Pepa, Vanilla Ice and Rob Base. Fireworks will follow the concert.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.