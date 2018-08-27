Willie Taggart names Deondre Francois as FSU's starting QB

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Willie Taggart has finally settled on a starting quarterback, naming Deondre Francois Florida State's starter on Monday. The decision comes a week after the Seminoles head coach admitted that Bailey Hockman and James Blackmon were little bit ahead of Francois in the competition to win the starting job.

Francois was the unquestioned starter for Florida State going into the 2017 season, but he suffered a knee injury in the opener against Alabama and is still working his way back.

As a freshman in 2016, Francois passed for 3,350 yards with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Now a junior, Francois will be under center when the Seminoles begin the 2018 season on Sept. 3 against Virginia Tech.

Blackman filled in for Francois last year as a true freshman and will now back up Francois. Hockman, who is a redshirt, freshman is third on the quarterback depth chart.



.@_Dirtie12 will be the starter against Virginia Tech on Sept 3. pic.twitter.com/dE4Ay0fbiP — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 27, 2018

