Willie Taggart plans to return FSU to glory days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Willie Taggart was direct when asked about his vision for FSU at the ACC media days.

"Win multiple championships in a first class manner," Taggart said.

The Seminoles finished 7-6 last season and parted ways with head coach Jimbo Fisher before their last regular season game.

"It's on us to go out and perform and do the things we know we are capable of doing," Taggart said. "It's on us to go out and earn the respect and get back to the days we all know Florida State can be and should be."

Taggart's enthusiam has not gone unnoticed by the players after last year's struggles.

"He's a lot of fun," running back Cam Akers said at the podium at media days. "He's brought a lot of energy to the program and is reviving us and bringing us back to Florida State football where it's supposed to be."

"Coach Taggart has brought a new wave and a new culture," added defensive end Brian Burns. "He's bringing in enthusiam. He making everyone accountable. No excuses for anything whether that's missing a class or a workout. He is really changing our team."

Taggart and the Seminoles will have to come out of the gates ready for their season opener on Labor Day at home against Virginia Tech.

"Our guys opened with Alabama last season," Taggart explained. "They understand what it's going to take. We have to make sure we prepare so we can have a better outcome than last year. I don't think playing a big game like this is new to our players. We just have to make sure we're prepared."

