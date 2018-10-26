Your complete guide to Georgia-Florida weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The countdown is on for the Georgia-Florida game as kickoff is less than 24 hours away.

Hundreds of fans from both teams look forward to the big game, the celebration and the friendly rivalry that goes down at TIAA Bank Field every year.

The game will kick-off Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Here is a complete guide to making sure your Georgia-Florida weekend isn't a fumble.

Weekend Events

Georgia-Florida weekend events begin well before the game.

The Fan Experience will kick-off with a free Friday night concert in the Flex Field at Daily’s Place featuring country music star Corey Smith. Opening for Smith is local musician Sol Rydah.

On Saturday, the Fan Experience, open from 9 a.m. until the end of halftime, will feature interactive games and sponsor activations.

Security

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office added extra security measures ahead of the rivalry game.

According to JSO, more than 650 officers will be working at Saturday's game and in surrounding neighborhoods.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office brought in additional lighting. There will also be metal detectors at the stadium.

Traffic

Police, stadium and transportation officials urged fans to arrive early. The parking lots will open at 8 a.m. and gates to the stadium open at 1:30 p.m. -- two hours before kick-off.

Game day traffic is expected to be heavy and fans are strongly encouraged to arrive five hours early. Fans may consider utilizing transportation alternatives such as the JTA Gameday Xpress or the River Taxi, which will run until midnight Friday and Saturday.

Game Preview

This year's game is big for the national rankings. The Gators come to Jacksonville ranked ninth in the latest AP poll while the Bulldogs are ranked seventh.

David Waters, Gators Breakdown Podcast host discussed the importance of this game and what Florida can do to slow down the Bulldogs.

Weather

Heavy rain should not spoil the iconic Georgia-Florida weekend as long as the forecast stays on schedule. If the timing works out, rain should push away Friday in time for a cooler but drier weekend.

As people tailgate days ahead of the game in RV City, gusty NE winds could be a problem for flying flags and may bend flimsy awning bracing.

