JU 4x100m relay team sets new school record

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Earlier this season Jackie Baldwin, Savyon Toombs, Shalah Smiling, and Nicole Smithset JU's school record in the 4x100m relay. On Saturday evening the foursome did it again. Their time of 43.50 seconds set a new school record.

It was good for the seventh best in the NCAA East Region. Next stop for the four of them is the NCAA Track and Field Finals next month in Austin, Texas.

Jackie Baldwin, Savyon Toombs, Shalah Smiling, and Nicole Smith roll into the @NCAATrackField Finals with a new school record of 43.50 in the 4x100m Relay!!#DareToBeBold | #JUPhinsUp pic.twitter.com/YY8HpotZZY — Jacksonville XCTF (@JAX_XCTF) May 25, 2019

