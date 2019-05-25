Dolphins

JU 4x100m relay team sets new school record

Dolphins relay team headed to National Championship in Austin

By Sports4Jax team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Earlier this season Jackie Baldwin, Savyon Toombs, Shalah Smiling, and Nicole Smithset JU's school record in the 4x100m relay. On Saturday evening the foursome did it again. Their time of 43.50 seconds set a new school record. 

It was good for the seventh best in the NCAA East Region. Next stop for the four of them is the NCAA Track and Field Finals next month in Austin, Texas. 

