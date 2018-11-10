JU falls at Valparaiso 48-30

VALPARAISO, Ind. - Chris Duncan threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns to power Valparaiso to a 48-30 victory over Jacksonville in Pioneer Football League play on Saturday.



Duncan and Griffin Norberg set the tone early for the Crusaders (2-8, 2-5), who snapped a three-game losing streak. The pair connected for a 75-yard score on Valparaiso's first play from scrimmage and a 45-yard TD midway through the first quarter for a 14-0 lead. Duncan hit Parker Fox for a 2-yard score and a 21-0 lead to start the second. The Dolphins (2-7, 1-6) pulled within 21-10 on Calvin Turner Jr.'s 1-yard plunge and Javier Arce-Ramirez's 31-yard field goal, but Dimitrios Latsonas added field goals on the Crusaders' last two possessions for a 27-10 halftime lead.



Freshman Ryan Markoff tossed his first career touchdown pass - on his only pass of the game - a 2-yard strike to Mason Sutter on Valparaiso's first possession of the second half for a 34-10 lead.



Norberg finished with five catches for 173 yards.



Garnett Nicolas ran for 165 yards and two scores for Jacksonville and Irvin Riley had 128 yards and a TD on 17 carries.

