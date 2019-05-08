JU women's LAX advances with first NCAA Tournament win

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For the first time in program history, the Jacksonville University women's lacrosse team has won an NCAA Tournament game. The Dolphins not only won, the did it in decisive fashion with a 22-7 victory over the visiting Mercer Bears in the Opening Round of the NCAA Tournament, Tuesday afternoon at D.B. Milne Field.

Jacksonville moves on to play at No. 8 Michigan in the First Round on Friday, May 10 at 4 p.m. EST.



"To create a legacy for our program; to have the selection show in our [Jacksonville Lacrosse Center] for the first time; to host an NCAA game and play in it … that's a huge legacy and we're so proud of the players, their effort, and their determination today," commented head coach Mindy McCord following the win.



That legacy runs deep: the Dolphins head into Friday's game at Michigan with a 17-3 overall record – matching the program's single-season mark for wins set by the 2015 squad who finished the season 17-3.

