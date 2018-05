JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - College rowing is unlike any other division one sport. It’s very common to have players recruited to come to a school even though they’ve never actually stepped foot in a boat. At Jacksonville University their women’s program has found a healthy balance of experienced rowers and younger athletes who are still getting a feel for the sport. The result has been five straight conference championships.





