Edward Waters softball heads to NAIA softball opening round

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For the second time in program history and the second time in the last three years, Edward Waters will be heading to the NAIA National Softball Tournament. The Lady Tigers found out their destination and opponent in the Opening Round of the tournament on Tuesday evening as the NAIA released the 40 teams that will compete in this year's tournament.

Edward Waters will be the #4 seed in the Gulf Shores, Alabama Region and will face the #1 seed and host institution Rams of the University of Mobile. Mobile is ranked #6 nationally with a 48-11 overall record and are the regular season and tournament champions of the Southern States Athletic Conference.

The Lady Tigers earned their way in to the field of 40 by finishing as the runner-up in the Association of Independent Institutions Softball Championships last weekend in Lawrenceville, Georgia, defeating Crowley's Ridge in the tournament semifinals before falling short in the championship round to Georgia Gwinnett.

Joining Edward Waters and Mobile in Gulf Shores will be the #2 seeded Campbellsville University Tigers, who come in ranked #15 nationally with a 33-13 record and earned an at-large bid to the tournament and the #3 seed Warriors of Corban University who will make the long trek from Salem, Oregon. Corban also earned an at-large berth into the tournament with an overall record of 36-14.

Region play will begin on Monday, May 13th-Wednesday, May 15th at the Gulf Shores SportsPlex.

The Region champion will join the 10 other region champs at the 2019 NAIA Softball World Series, held May 23rd-29th at the Killian Sports Complex in Springfield, Missouri.

