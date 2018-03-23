Caeleb Dressel defends his 50-yard title in record style at the NCAA's

MINNEAPOLIS, Mn. - Another year, another title. Another race, another record.

Setting records and winning championships are becoming a yearly tradition for Florida Gator swimmer Caeleb Dressel as he defended his 50-yard freestyle championship for the fourth time in the NCAA championships Thursday night.

Dressel, a graduate of Clay High School in Green Cove Springs broke his own NCAA record in the 50-freestyle earlier in the meet with a time of 18.11 seconds. In the final, Dressel took nearly a half second off his record with a time of 17.63 seconds.

It is his fourth consecutive NCAA championship in that event.

Earlier in the session, Dressel swam the opening leg of the 200-yard freestyle relay for the Gators in a time of 17.81 seconds.

Dressel now holds the ten fastest times in 50-yard freestyle history with his win Thursday.

