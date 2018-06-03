Florida headed home after loss to Oklahoma in WCWS

Florida's season came to a close on Saturday evening after falling 2-0 to Oklahoma in a rematch of the 2017 WCWS Championship series.

Runs came at a premium for both teams throughout the game, but the Sooners were able to break through in the first and fifth to clinch the victory.

Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo gave the Sooners the 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first after she hit a home run to down the left field line, her 30th of the season. The OU insurance run in the fifth came after a wild pitch allowed Caleigh Clifton to score from third.

The Gator defense played a strong game, behind two spectacular catches from Jaimie Hoover.

Kelly Barnhill started the game for the Gators, pitching two innings. She allowed one run on two hits and struck out one batter in the decision. Aleshia Ocasio came in for relief, finishing the game for Florida. She allowed one hit on one run and struck out six in her final game as a Gator.

Seniors Kayli Kvistad and Janell Wheaton produced the two Gator hits, with each going 1-for-3 at the plate.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.