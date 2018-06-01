Florida run-rules Georgia in Women's College World Series opener

In the first round of the Women’s College World Series on Thursday night, the seventh-seeded Georgia Bulldogs fell to the second-seeded Florida Gators 11-3 at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex.

The Georgia (48-12) offense opened World Series play with a pair of runs in the first inning, led by NFCA All-American senior Cortni Emanuel, who threaded a base hit up the middle on a 3-2 count. After Emanuel stole second, sophomore Justice Milz picked up two RBI with an opposite field home run – her 15thon the year – sending sophomore right-hander Mary Wilson Avant to the circle with a 2-0 margin.

Florida (56-9) responded in the bottom of the frame, loading up the bases before a two-run double off the left field wall from freshman Jordan Matthews knotted the contest at two. Senior Aleshia Ocasio followed with a three-run home run to right for the 5-2 Gator advantage.

In the bottom of the second, Florida plated another run with a Janell Wheaton fielder's choice to second base, scoring junior outfielder Amanda Lorenz from third. With the bases loaded, the Bulldogs sent junior Kylie Bass to the circle in relief, and the lefty struck out Matthews to end the inning.

Alyssa DiCarlo used a two-out solo shot to center in the bottom of the frame to cut the Florida margin to three and record her 21sthome run on the season, but the Gators separated themselves by two more runs in the bottom of the fourth with a pinch hit two-run home run from sophomore Jordan Roberts.

After a solo home run from freshman Hannah Adams in the bottom of the fifth, Georgia called on sophomore Amanda Ablan and freshman Keara Napoli in relief, but the Gators capitalized on a quartet of walks and a hit by pitch to end the contest in five frames.



