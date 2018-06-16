Gators could get J.J. Schwarz back for College World Series opener

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Defending national champion Florida hopes to have JJ Schwarz available for Sunday’s College World Series opener against Texas Tech. Schwarz has been out with a broken right hand since May 18. Coach Kevin O'Sullivan said Schwarz took batting practice Tuesday and did fine.

"Whether he's going to be able to play first or catch I'm not quite sure yet," he said. "Obviously, it's still day-to-day."

Schwarz, the Oakland Athletics' eighth-round draft pick, is batting .325 with 12 home runs and 46 RBIs.

In O’Sullivan’s 11 seasons in Gainesville, Schwarz is the only player that’s ever been named a team captain. Although Schwarz’s presence in the lineup would be a huge lift for the team, Florida won’t rush him back.

“Obviously it was positive he took batting practice on Tuesday, but these decisions are not made by me; they're made by JJ, his family and the trainer, to be honest with you,” said O’Sullivan. “I'm not involved with those decisions. It's not like I walk up to him each and every day and ask him if he's ready. He'll come to me when he's ready. I have my fingers crossed, but obviously up to him.”



✅ media day

✅ practice

✅ autographs



Day one in Omaha has been a good one! #OmahaGators pic.twitter.com/l29rHGz0mC — Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) June 16, 2018

