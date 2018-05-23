Gators J.J. Schwarz out of SEC tournament with a broken hand

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - He has started every game this year for the Florida Gators, but it is unsure when J.J. Schwarz will start again for the number one team in the nation.

Head coach Kevin O'Sullivan confirmed that his All-SEC senior captain has a small break in his right hand and will miss at least the SEC tournament this weekend in Hoover, Alabama.

Schwarz left Friday night's game against Mississippi State after having a foul ball hit is throwing hand.

The senior catcher is hitting .325 this season with 12 home runs and 46 RBI.

Freshman Cal Greenfield came in to play catcher for Schwarz and hit his first home run against the Bulldogs on Saturday.

Florida will open their SEC tournament today at 5:30 PM against LSU who won a play-in game against Mississippi State on Tuesday night.

