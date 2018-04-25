Gators swimming & diving coach Gregg Troy announces retirement

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - He’s led the University of Florida to a national championship, eight Southeastern Conference titles and saw 47 Gators represent their nation in Olympic competition. Today, Gregg Troy announces his retirement from collegiate coaching to focus on developing elite swimmers who are aiming towards the Olympics.

“I’ve been fortunate to spend 20 years here at the University of Florida, and I’m thankful for the opportunity to coach so many remarkable and talented Gator athletes,” Troy said. “I’ve experienced countless memorable moments here at Florida, and it’s now time for me to step away from collegiate swimming.

“Moving forward, I plan to help individuals meet their goals at the 2020 Olympics as the high performance coach for Gator Swim Club with Robert Pinter.”

During his time at the helm of the men’s & women’s programs, Troy led his athletes to numerous successes. Under his direction, UF athletes won 43 individual national championships, 177 SEC titles and garnered 1,145 All-America honors.

While at Florida, he has also coached 47 Gator Olympians who total 78 appearances at the last five Olympic Games. Under his tutelage, those athletes totaled 23 medals, including 11 gold.

University of Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin spoke to the success that Troy has brought to the program over the past two decades.

“On behalf of the University of Florida and Gator Nation, I want to thank Gregg for the incredible job he has done here,” Stricklin said. “Gregg has represented UF in a first-class manner, and his track record of accomplishments speaks for itself.

“He helped uphold the tradition of excellence in Florida swimming and diving, and some of the world’s best athletes came to Gainesville to learn under his direction.”

Troy is one of nine coaches to have accumulated at least 20 years coaching at the University of Florida.

During the 2009-10 season, Troy led the women’s team to a National Title and earned the honor of NCAA Women’s Coach of the Year. He also earned the NCAA COY distinction on the men’s side in both 2002 and 2004.

The Bellefonte, Pa. native was a force at the conference level, having won the last six SEC Championships on the men’s side – the longest stretch since the Gators won 13 straight from 1956-1968. He won men’s SEC Coach of the Year each of the last six years and has earned the honor 10 times over his career.

“Moving forward, we will evaluate all available options and have a wide-ranging search to provide our swimming and diving teams the best opportunity for continued success,” Stricklin said.

Troy not only had a multitude of success at Florida, but on the national stage as well. He served as head coach of Team USA at the 2012 Olympic Games in London and Team Thailand in 1992, with his other two Olympic stints being as an assistant coach (1996, 2008).

His international experience also includes time with World Championship teams, Pan American teams and teams competing at the Pan-Pacific Games. His latest international coaching experience was at the 2017 FINA World Championships as an assistant coach.

“Florida is a tremendous university for student-athletes, and it has been an outstanding experience for me,” Troy said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity given to me by Jeremy Foley and Scott Stricklin.

“Myself and my family will always be part of the Gator Nation, and I will help UF through this transition any way I can.”



