Gators walk past Ohio State to Regional Championship Game

The Gators (52-8) produced its ninth come-from-behind victory of the year after the team fell behind 0-2 to the Buckeyes (35-15) early in the game. Jaimie Hoover sparked the offense with her sixth RBI of the regional on a single up the middle in the fifth.

Later in the inning, Amanda Lorenz gave the Orange & Blue the lead, 3-2, with her two-RBI single through the right side. With the lead in hand, UF ran away with the game thanks to a seven-run sixth inning.

Kelly Barnhill (28-1) picked up the victory in the circle, while Aleshia Ocasio notched her second save of the season.



