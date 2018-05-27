Walk-off HR sends Gators back to College World Series

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Freshman Jordan Matthews hit a two-out, three-run home run to lift the Florida softball team over Texas A&M and send the Gators back to the Women’s College World Series in a winner-take-all game three of the Super Regionals.

Florida would jump out to a 2-0 lead after five innings. Hannah Adams singled to left field and score Matthews to break the 0-0 tie in the 4th. The lead would double in the 5th as Jannell Wheaton hit a liner over the head of A&M’s third baseman to drive in Amanda Lorenz.

However, the Aggies would creep back into the game late. Texas A&M would slice the lead in half in the 6th when a wild pitch allowed one to score, but the real drama would begin in the final inning of play.

Tori Vidales gave the Aggies the lead in the top of the 7th inning with a two-run home run to left-center field. Just one night after Vidales pushed Texas A&M past Florida with a go-ahead homer in game two, Vidales did it again in game three of the series to send Florida into a panic.

The Gators were on the ropes. With one out left and one strike left, Florida needed late-game heroics, and Matthews would deliver those late-game heroics for the blue and orange.

Matthews caught a hold of Trinity Harrington’s pitch and sent Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium into a frenzy. Matthews lifted the ball over the wall in left-center and was met with celebration upon touching home plate.

On a night when the Gators were outhit at the plate, Matthews led the way with two hits and her walk-off winner. Lorenz notched two hits as well for Florida.

Kelly Barnhill and Aleshia Ocasio combined for six strikeouts for Florida in the circle and allowed 10 hits.

Florida will face off with Georgia in the Women’s College World Series. The WCWS will take place on May 31-June 6 in Oklahoma City.

