UNF men's golf headed to NCAA Norman Regional

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The No. 27-ranked North Florida men's golf team was named the fifth-seed of the upcoming NCAA Norman (Okla.) Regional as announced by the NCAA Division I Golf Committee. The event will be played May 14-16 at the Jimmy Austin OU Golf Club in Norman, Okla.

The Ospreys are making their ninth consecutive NCAA Regional appearance and will look to earn the program's sixth trip to the NCAA Championship round. All five players on the current squad have participated in regional play led by the junior trio of Philip Knowles, Andrew Alligood and Travis Trace. Senior Dillon Woods will be playing in his fourth consecutive regional while sophomore Michael Mattiace makes a return trip to the postseason.

The same group of golfers posted a seventh-place finish at last year's Stanford Regional, narrowly missing a chance to advance to the finals. Trace made program history, becoming the first golfer to qualify as an individual participant at the NCAA DI level. North Florida's last advanced to the NCAA Championship as a team in 2013.

The Ospreys will be headed to a regional in the state of Oklahoma for the second time in program history having also played in regionals in Stillwater (2001). UNF is one of three ASUN teams to qualify for regional play joining Kennesaw State and Jacksonville.

"Oklahoma will be a new spot for us, said head coach Scott Schroeder. “Having a chance to go to the defending national champions home will be fun. The guys have been working hard so it should be great to see how we handle it."

Six 54-hole regional tournaments will be conducted May 14-16. Thirteen teams and ten individuals not on those teams will compete at each of three regionals while the other three regionals will have 14 teams and five individuals not on those teams. The low five teams and the low individual not on an advancing team from each regional will qualify for the finals. A total of 30 teams and six individuals advance to the NCAA Championship.

“This is what we’re here for,” said junior Philip Knowles. “We show up and work hard every day for a chance to compete. It’s exciting we just want to go out there and play well. We want to move on and then really play against all of the best players in the country.”

2018 NCAA Norman Regional

Teams

1. Oklahoma

2. Auburn

3. Arkansa

4. Florida State

5. North Florida

6. Pepperdine

7. BYU

8. Virginia

9. San Diego State

10. Nevada

11. Sam Houston State

12. UMKC

13. Navy

14. Prairie View A&M

Individuals

1. Ian Snyman (North Texas)

2. McClure Meissner (SMU)

3. Peyton Wilhoit (SIU)

4. Chris Korte (Denver)

5. Tanner Napier (Arkansas State)

