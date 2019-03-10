‘11' Reaches 2,000 Wins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - No. 6 Florida State (13-1, 2-1 ACC) split a Saturday doubleheader with Virginia Tech (9-5, 1-2) and head coach Mike Martin won his 2,000th career game on the field at Dick Howser Stadium that bears his name. After getting shut out 6-0 in the opener, FSU won 5-2 in the nightcap for the historic win and a series victory against the Hokies.

It’s no coincidence that MM are the roman numerals for 2,000.



For the first time in the history of NCAA athletics, a head coach has reached 2,000 career wins.



Congratulations to our beloved head coach, Mike Martin. pic.twitter.com/c4BYcdUOaA — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) March 9, 2019

Celebrate. Celebrate! Dance to the War Chant! Mike Martin wins career victory #2,000. pic.twitter.com/8e0M9crD2s — Gene Deckerhoff (@gened01) March 10, 2019

