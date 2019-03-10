Seminoles

‘11' Reaches 2,000 Wins

Mike Martin is the first NCAA coach to reach 2000 career wins

By Sports4Jax team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - No. 6 Florida State (13-1, 2-1 ACC) split a Saturday doubleheader with Virginia Tech (9-5, 1-2) and head coach Mike Martin won his 2,000th career game on the field at Dick Howser Stadium that bears his name. After getting shut out 6-0 in the opener, FSU won 5-2 in the nightcap for the historic win and a series victory against the Hokies.

 

 

