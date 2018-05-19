Florida State honors Mike Martin in regular season finale

Florida State dropped game three of their weekend series to N.C State. The final was 5-3 but the Seminoles did win the series two games to one. But Saturday was all about honoring long-time manager Mike Martin who recently became college baseball’s all-time leader in wins.

It was a day for Seminoles past, present and future.



Today, we honored a man who has given everything to Florida State Baseball.



Thank you 11. pic.twitter.com/vx2lbXXlL8 — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) May 19, 2018

