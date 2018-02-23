FSU fans salty over specialty license plates that say 'UF'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Some rivalries run too deep.

That was the case for several Florida State fans who ordered specialty license plates. A batch of them delivered to customers began with the letters "UF." To no one's surprise, some fans were pretty salty.

Caving to complaints, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is offering to replace the plates free of charge for Seminoles fans whose worlds were upended by the discovery.

"If you would like to voluntarily surrender your license plate, we will issue you a replacement FSU plate at no cost to you," said a letter written to recipients, adding that plates would need to be returned by mail.

FSU fans have until March 16 to request new plates. So if you're among those affected, contact the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

