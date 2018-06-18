Mike Martin announces 2019 will be his last at FSU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - After becoming the NCAA's all-time winningest baseball coach, winning 40 games for the 40th straight season, and winning the ACC tournament, Florida State head baseball coach Mike Martin announced Monday that the 2019 season will be his last in Tallahassee.

"I am just so thankful to work for a school like FSU and an athletics administration that has given me every opportunity to be successful," Martin said.

Martin became the winningest coach in college baseball history with his 1,976th victory at Clemson May 5 and he enters next season 13 wins from becoming the first coach to reach the 2,000 win mark.

"There is no finer representative of Florida State University and no better champion of college baseball than Mike Martin," said FSU athletic director Stan Wilcox. "His passion, dedication and demand for on-field success are as strong as they were the day he got the job, and I’m eager to watch what he and our team can accomplish next year."

Although Martin's son Mike Martin Jr. is expected to be considered to replace his father, Wilcox said that there will be a national search to find Martin's replacement.

