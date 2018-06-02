Mississippi State sends Florida State home on walk-off homer

The 2018 season came to a bitter end for the Florida State baseball team as Mississippi State defeated the Seminoles with a walk-off home run to win 3-2.

The Bulldogs’ Elijah MacNamee blasted a two-out three-run home run to propel Mississippi State over Florida State after a lengthy weather delay.

The Seminoles held a 2-0 lead after eight innings before the weather delay lasting 2.5 hours stopped play at Dick Howser Stadium.

Florida State starter Drew Parrish was lights out for the first eight innings, striking out six and allowing just three hits. After the conclusion of the weather delay, Florida State head coach Mike Martin elected to bring Parrish back out on the mound to close things out.

Parrish walked one batter to open up the final inning of play, got two outs and walked a second batter. Those two walks were the only walks Parrish issued all game. Then MacNamee stepped to the plate. His game-winning high-flying home run to left field sealed the Seminoles’ fate.

Mississippi State will face the loser of the winners’ bracket game between Oklahoma and Samford, which is set to begin at 7 p.m on Saturday night.



