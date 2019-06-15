One last run for Mike Martin at Florida State

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One last run. That's the hashtag Florida State baseball is using for the College World Series. Mike Martin's 40th season will be his last.

The only thing missing from his legacy is a national championship. Two months ago it looked like it would take a miracle for Florida State to reach the post-season. Then they got hot knocking off two strong SEC programs in the regional and super regional.

This is Martin's 17th trip to the CWS. Perhaps it's only fitting that his first trip to Omaha as head coach came in 1980. His first year on the job.

Florida State open CWS play on Saturday against Arkansas at 7:00 p.m.

Tune in tomorrow as we start the 2019 College World Series!



All broadcasts presented by @PlanetFitness 💪🏼



📻 https://t.co/82zOL6YN00 pic.twitter.com/gatjkZ45U5 — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) June 15, 2019

