Team of the Week: Jacksonville University athletic program

For power five schools like Florida, Florida State, and Georgia funding their athletic programs is a non-issue. Between massive TV deals and donations from alumni they essentially have unlimited resources.

For smaller schools like Jacksonville University’s that’s not the case. In fact the University of Florida’s football budget is significantly more than all of JU’s 18 varsity sports combined.

In order to make up some of that ground the JU athletic program came up with the idea of Dolphin Dash.

From April 9-14 the Dolphins athletic teams combined to raise over $170,000. In Team of the Week News4Jax explores how the Dolphins exceeded their original goal.

Click here to support JU athletics.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.