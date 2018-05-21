Coughlin, Bortles take swings at Jay Fund Golf Tournament

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - The Jay Fund Golf Tournament teed off Monday at TPC Sawgrass. Tom Coughlin started the Jay Fund in 1996, named for Jay McGillis, a former player of Coughlin's at Boston College, who lost his battle with cancer.

After going through the tragic events with McGillis’ family, Coughlin vowed that if he ever had the chance, he would create a way to help families with children battling cancer. When Coughlin came to Jacksonville, he brought the cause with him.

Even when Coughlin was coaching in New York, the Jay Fund continued to help families in Northeast Florida.

Since 1996, when the first golf tournament was held, the Jay Fund has helped over 4,000 families and given away over $9 million in grants.

Among the celebrities who participated were former ESPN anchor Chris Berman, NFL insider Chris Mortenson, and Michigan basketball coach John Beilein.





