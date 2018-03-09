Creekside boys punch ticket to 8A championship game

LAKELAND, Fla. - After a dominating second half, the Creekside High School boys basketball team will play for the class 8A state championship on Saturday.

The Knights beat Winter Haven 78-59 in the state semifinal game Friday afternoon. Led by Noah Lippy's 27 points and 8 rebounds, Creekside outscored their opponent by 19 points in the second half to advance to their first ever state championship basketball game.

After being tied at 29 at halftime, the Knights shot 74% from the floor in the second half (20-27 FG's) to cruise to the 19 point win.

Forward D.J. Dumas scored 13 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists, while guard J'Michael Plummer added 11 for Creekside.

The Knights can become the first St. Johns County public school since Nease in 2002 to bring the championship trophy home. They will face the winner of St. Petersburg vs. Blanche Ely Saturday at 4:30 PM in the class 8A championship game.

