Creekside comeback puts it in softball title game

VERO BEACH, Fla. - Creekside is headed for the softball state championship game.

The Knights emerged from a big deficit to roar back and knock off Fort Myers 7-6 in the Class 7A state semifinals on Thursday afternoon in Vero Beach. Creekside will play in Friday’s state title game against either Lake Region or Doral Academy at 3:05 p.m.

It marks just the second time in program history that the Knights have made it that far. Creekside lost to Lake Wales 1-0 in its only other trip to the final.

It wasn't easy.

Fort Myers pushed one un across in the bottom of the seventh and had the tying run on second base before pitcher Mallorie Sykes induced an infield groundout to clinch it.

Creekside took the lead for good with a four-run fourth inning and tacked on an insurance run in the fifth to give it the margin needed to hold off Fort Myers.

It didn’t look good early.

Fort Myers jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, taking advantage of three Creekside errors. Once the Knights settled in, they slowly clawed back.

Lauren Bevis doubled to drive in a pair of runs, Jenae Wash forced in a run after being hit by a pitch and a fielder’s choice by Mallorie Sykes pushed in another run for a 6-5 edge. Another Bevis double in the fifth gave Creekside the insurance run it needed to move on.

Reese Catherwood had three hits for the Knights. Hannah Barnard and Allison Bratek added two hits apiece. Bratek got Creekside on the board with a two-run single in the third.



