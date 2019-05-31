Creekside falls in extra innings in baseball state semis

FreeImages.com/lkwolfson

FORT MYERS, Fla. - It was baseball heartbreak again for Creekside.

The Knights struggled late on the mound and suffered a 9-8 loss in eight innings to Venice in the Class 7A state semifinals on Friday in Fort Myers.

Creekside (23-7) was making its fourth trip to the state semifinals and attempting to win its first game there after three agonizing near-misses. The Knights just couldn’t clear the hurdle. A combined six walks and five errors, including two in the bottom of the eighth inning, proved to be too much for Creekside to overcome.

Creekside was down to its last out in the seventh before a single by a Farid Eljaiek drove in Connor Hults to tie things at 8-all and send the game into extra innings. Venice took advantage of an error with one out in the eighth to load the bases and followed that up with what could have been an inning-ending grounder to the pitcher. But the throw to the plate sailed over the catcher's head and the Indians scored to win it.

The Knights struggled down the stretch, using four pitchers after starter Mitchell Fairgrieve left after four innings. The Indians clawed back from a 7-3 deficit with five runs over the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Venice tied the game on a balk and went in front after drawing a bases loaded walk.

Jacob Topping went 3 for 4 with four RBI for the Knights. Hults and Eljaiek added two hits apiece.

The game wraps up the athletic season of the First Coast for the 2018-19 school year.

A total of 16 programs claimed team state championships during the school year.

A look at the programs below.

Competitive cheerleading: Baldwin, Fleming, West Nassau

Cross country: Bolles, boys/girls

Football: Mandarin, Raines

Golf, boys: Ponte Vedra

Lacrosse, boys: Ponte Vedra

Soccer, girls: Bolles, St. Johns Country Day

Softball: Trinity Christian

Swimming: Bolles, boys/girls

Track and field, boys: Bolles

Weightlifting, boys: Baker County



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.