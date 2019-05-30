Creekside ready to get over baseball state semifinal hump

ST. JOHNS, Fla. - Creekside has been here before and it’s never ended well.

The matter of unfinished business is next in line for the Knights when they face Venice at 4 p.m. in the Class 7A baseball state semifinals on Friday at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers.

Creekside (23-6) has played in three state semis before and had heartbreak in each, falling in agonizingly close games every time. There was a 3-1 to Estero in 2013, a 4-3 loss to Mater Academy in 2014 and 3-2 setback to Venice in 2016.

The loss to Estero was particularly painful because it would have set up an all-area championship game against Ponte Vedra. The Sharks won 6-2 in nine innings to win the first baseball title for an area public school since Englewood in 1999, and the first by a St. Johns County program since Ketterlinus in 1954.

“These guys have something to prove,” said second-year coach Kris King. “They want to break that little curse we have and get over that hump and go out and take care of business for us.”

Could these Knights be the group that reverses a trend? Several of the area’s newer programs have played for championships recently — Ponte Vedra in 2013, Bartram Trail taking 6A runner-up honors in 2015 and Nease winning the 7A title in 2017.

The key to going to Fort Myers and coming back with a ring? King said that it’s keeping things running as close to normal as possible.

“For them treat it like another day,” he said. “We’re going out, going to take care of business and go out and play our game like we know we can. Don’t treat it any different [than a regular game].”

That school has been out for more than a week for Creekside seniors and graduation came and went on May 25, players say that they’ve been locked in and focused to the mission of bringing home a state title.

“We’re still coming out every day, our coach expects nothing different from us,” said pitcher/infielder Josh Emerson. “Nothing’s over till it’s over, so hopefully we go out there and get a win.”

Added pitcher Vincent Carguillo: “Just got to stay locked in. Coming out here, you’ve got to really put forth the effort, kind of stay locked in, stay in that playoff mentality, get through these practices. Stay focused. Work on your reps, go through all the motions, take them seriously, just stay locked in.”

Four Creekside players were freshmen the last time the Knights went to Fort Myers and, ironically, faced the same team that they’ll see Friday in Venice.

Infielder Daniel Cantu said that even though he didn’t play in that game, the memories stick with him.

“It was so awesome, just so surreal being there as a freshman,” he said. “You never realize how much it means to be there with team as a freshman till like you’re a junior, and you’re like ‘oh man, I’ve been here before.’… It’s an awesome feeling.”



