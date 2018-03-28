Curling finds a home in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Curling has been around the Winter Olympics of 1924. Over the past couple of years the sport has gained popularity and really took off during the PyeongChang Winter games where team USA brought home a gold medal.

Thanks to the Jacksonville Granite Curling Club residents of the First Coast can try out this sport for themselves.

The Jacksonville Granite Curling Club meets at the Jacksonville Ice Plex every Wednesday night. For more information on how you can join visit this link.



