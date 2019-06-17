CWS showings by Flowers, Martin continue strong month for Trinity products

Vanderbilt's Austin Martin and Florida State's J.C. Flowers, both Trinity Christian products, have both had exceptional starts in the College World Series. (Photos by Getty Images and Associated Press)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Trinity Christian’s baseball footprint has been all over the month of June.

The Conquerors had three former players taken in the Major League Baseball draft, and then followed that up with two of the best individual performances so far in the College World Series.

And it's still going.

Trinity product Austin Martin had two hits for Vanderbilt, and both went over the fence in the Commodores’ 3-1 win over Louisville on Sunday. Martin drove in all three runs for Vanderbilt.

1 swing. 1 run.



Vandy takes the early 1-0 lead over Louisville after Austin Martin hammers one over the left field wall! #CWS | @VandyBoys pic.twitter.com/mNYWYyYyaB — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 16, 2019

The Commodores face Mississippi State on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Florida State’s J.C. Flowers’ excellent month continued in the Seminoles’ 1-0 win over Arkansas on Friday. He scored the lone run in the top of the ninth, and then went on to record the save with a perfect bottom of the inning, including a game-ending whiff to preserve the win. He also made this incredible grab in centerfield.

The Seminoles face Michigan on Monday night at 7.

Both Flowers and Martin played on Trinity’s state championship baseball team in 2015. The Conquerors beat Bishop Verot 6-4 to win the 4A title.

Flowers and Martin's performances continued a strong month for Trinity products.

Flowers was a fourth-round selection of the Pirates (pick 124 overall) in the MLB draft on June 4.

Former First Coast High and Trinity outfielder Todd Lott was a ninth-round pick of the Cardinals (275 overall) and third baseman Josh Broughton was a 25th-round pick by the Royals (739th overall). Both Lott and Broughton have signed pro contracts.



