Dan Mullen building new culture in first year as Florida head coach

ATLANTA - When Dan Mullen agreed to return to Gainesville, this time as the head coach of the Florida Gators, he knew about the landscape he would encounter. He also knew the need to establish a team culture that he believes in, one of toughness and work ethic, traits he said he has seen in his first off-season as the Gators head coach.

He also isn't willing to wait for the culture to develop and lead to a return trip to Atlanta for the SEC championship game.

"That's the plan every single year, to find a way to get right back here in the first week in December," said Mullen, who served as Florida's offensive coordinator form 2005-2008 before taking the head coaching job at Mississippi State. "I'll be honest with you, that would be my goal this year and that'll be my goal five years from now. That's always the goal, and so realistically, to me, yes, that's worth fighting for."

Identifying and establishing leadership among the players is also a must as fall camp approaches. Baker County alum Cece Jefferson, who considered leaving school early for the NFL after last season, was one of three Gators brought to Atlanta to represent the team. He said that the culture-building strategy that Mullen has brought to Gainesville has been apparent from the first day the team met together.

“We are going to evaluate what you do well and put you in a position to be successful.“ @CoachDanMullen speaking on his philosophy towards all his players.#SECMD18 #GoGators pic.twitter.com/QnmusedEmI — Gators Football (@GatorsFB) July 17, 2018

"This is a high energy culture now," Jefferson said. " There's never a dull day with this coaching staff or these players. There is always something new that keeps you on your toes. I said, "Oh, it's going to be hard.' But if you want it, you have to go out and get it."

Jefferson was overjoyed when he learned that Mullen had picked him to represent the team at SEC Media Days, so much so that he couldn't keep the secret to himself."

"It was like Candyland when I found out I was coming," Jefferson said. "I called home and I told my mom. Our media man told me not to tell anybody, but I just couldn't I couldn't resist. I had to tell my mom and my parents and so if you can see the smile on my face, man. I'm happy to be here. I just know that this means the seasons getting closer so that also puts a smile on my face."

All of the Gators players who attended SEC Media Days, Jefferson, offensive lineman Martez Ivey and David Reese, said that they believe that the team is good enough to win and to contend for an SEC East championship.

One of the biggest questions that must be answered in order for Florida to accomplish that goal is to find their quarterback. Mullen kept open the possibility that two, or even three quarterbacks could play in the opener on Sept. 1 against Charleston Southern. Feleipe Franks and Kyle Trask both return from last season for the Gators, and freshman Emory Jones are all candidates to earn playing time, but until fall practice begins, Mullen is prohibited by NCAA rules from being with the quarterbacks when they are throwing the ball.

"They seem like they are working hard, but to me that position that's on the field," Mullen said. "So I'll see. You know, I mean, if I could go out there and coach them all summer and throw routes with them all summer and see their footwork, and all of that stuff all summer, then I probably have better handle (on their progress)"

