Daytona's summer race moving from July 4th weekend starting 2020

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The traditional NASCAR race at Daytona over Independence Day weekend is moving to August starting in 2020.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will shift to Saturday night, Aug. 29 and serve as the final race of the NASCAR regular season, Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said.

The 160-lap, 400-mile race, which features the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series in their second visit of the year to Daytona International Speedway, will provide one last opportunity for drivers to qualify for the NASCAR playoffs. Every competitor who has not previously secured a playoff spot can clinch with a victory in the Coke Zero Sugar 400. In addition, every finishing position could impact whether or not a driver will earn a coveted spot in the NASCAR playoffs.

“The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will continue to be one of the cornerstone events on the NASCAR schedule and will now serve as the final race of the regular season,” Wile said. “Daytona International Speedway strives to deliver the most exciting racing for our fans and this date change adds another layer of drama and excitement with a potential walk-off home run moment for a driver to solidify a playoff berth.”

The NASCAR Cup Series will once again open the 2020 season with the prestigious DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 16.

The final Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Independence Day holiday weekend is scheduled for Saturday, July 6, 2019, along with the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 on Friday, July 5.



